Read it at BNN Bloomberg
The family of the late Czech multibillionaire Petr Kellner, who died in a helicopter crash in March 2021, have filed a lawsuit demanding answers about “potential negligence” that may have resulted in his death. An investigation into the accident and its aftermath remains ongoing, but they chose to sue in advance since the statute of limitations was rapidly approaching. Kellner and another individual survived the initial crash, though they succumbed to their injuries or the elements before a rescue crew reached them, according to a separate lawsuit filed a year ago. Five people died in the accident; only one person survived.