‘Afraid of Losing Another Parent’: Family of Black Man Found Burning in Ditch Speaks Out

The family of Michael Williams, the Black man whose body was found burning in a ditch last Wednesday in Grinnell, Iowa, has spoken out about his death. Iowa criminal investigators ruled Williams’ death a homicide last Friday. “My daughter will not let me outside in the dark by myself because she’s afraid of losing another parent,” Williams’ ex-wife Janalee Boldt said. Investigators have yet to release information on any possible suspects, but the family has begun a GoFundMe for burial costs and started making “Justice for Michael” shirts in his honor. Nearby Grinnell College cancelled classes Monday in light of Williams' death, hoping to use the day to raise awareness for racial injustice.