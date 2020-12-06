Family of British Author Roald Dahl Apologizes for his Antisemitism
MEA CULPA
The family of British author Roald Dahl, who died 30 years ago, has issued an apology for his antisemitism in a statement on his website. His books, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda and The BFG, have been children's’ favorites for decades despite his antisemitic rhetoric. In an interview in 1983, Dahl said, “There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it’s a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews. I mean, there’s always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere.” He then added, “Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”
The family statement on the site says, “The Dahl family and the Roald Dahl Story Company deeply apologize for the lasting and understandable hurt caused by some of Roald Dahl’s statements.” The statement goes on to say, “We hope that, just as he did at his best, at his absolute worst, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words.”