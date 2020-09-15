Family of Carole Baskin’s First Husband Air Ad During Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut
WHERE IS DON?
Hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King led to rampant speculation about the mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s first husband, Don Lewis, in 1997. And Lewis’ family isn’t letting Baskin forget about it, even as she ups her celebrity profile on Dancing With the Stars. During her debut on Monday night, Lewis’ family aired a commercial in Tampa, Jacksonville, and other markets, according to Variety. In it, Lewis’ daughters, former assistant and a family attorney asked for viewers to call a tip line with information on Lewis’ disappearance or Baskin’s alleged involvement, and offered a $100,000 reward. Baskin’s arch nemesis Joe Exotic accused Baskin of killing Lewis by feeding him to tigers, but Baskin believes he may have fled Florida in a private plane.