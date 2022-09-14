Family of Colorado Man Killed by Deputies After Calling 911 Asks for Justice
The family of a 22-year-old man fatally shot by law enforcement in Clear Creek County, Colorado, three months ago held an emotional news conference Tuesday, asking prosecutors to file charges against the officers involved. Christian Glass’ “killing is a stain on Clear Creek County and on Colorado,” his father said. “It was a murder by a Colorado official that cannot stand. It is not right.” Roughly 70 minutes elapsed between the 911 call placed by Glass after his car broke down in the small mountain town of Silver Plume and his death. Raw body camera footage released Tuesday by attorneys representing the Glass family demonstrated the 22-year-old had been experiencing a crisis, one lawyer said. Glass can be seen telling police he is too “terrified” to come out of the car after they arrive on the scene. He then appears to panic and grab a knife as an officer breaks the vehicle’s window to get him out. Law enforcement then “shot him six times with bean bag rounds, Tased him multiple times from two Tasers, and then shot him five times,” said Glass family attorney Siddhartha Rathod.