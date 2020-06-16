CHEAT SHEET
Family of Dreasjon Reed Files Lawsuit Against Indianapolis Police
Read it at RTV6 Indidanapolis
The family of Dreasjon Reed, who was shot and killed by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police after a pursuit last month, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Indianapolis and IMPD. The lawsuit, filed on what would have been Reed’s 22nd birthday, claims the officers used excessive force, causing Reed’s “wrongful death.” Reed was shot after a police chase on May 6. The IMPD previously said that officers tased Reed, then when Reed fired at the officers they returned fire. The lawsuit alleges that Reed did not fire at the officers, but that the officers opened fire immediately after Reed was tased. Reed was streaming on Facebook Live during the chase, but the shooting was not captured on video.