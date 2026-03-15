Family of Fallen Airman Rages at Trump’s ‘Uncalled For’ War

The families of a servicemember killed in Donald Trump’s war are pleading with the president to end the conflict in Iran—the same day he was seen golfing in West Palm Beach.

The family of Tech Sgt. Tyler Simmons, 28—one of six American service members killed Thursday when an Air Force refueling aircraft crashed while supporting military operations in Iran—said they believe his death could have been prevented.

“Just the worst nightmare we could ever imagine. We trust in God that he will comfort us and be with our family,” Simmons’ cousin, Stephan Douglas, told NBC4 in Simmons’ native Ohio. “We believe this could have been prevented. It’s a sad day.”

The Pentagon has formally identified the six service members killed in Trump's war in Iran. Department of Defense

Douglas added that “We didn’t need to be in this war.”

“This is uncalled for, and this is what we get,” he said.

Simmons’ grandmother, Bernice Smith, echoed the same sentiment to NBC4.

“Families are suffering right now,” she said. “Just to create a war because you want to create a war is not right.”

In a statement, the Simmons family encouraged the public to take their grief to the ballot box in November.

“Our hearts are saddened beyond measure to learn of six more airmen being killed last night,” the family said in a written statement. “One of them is our Beloved Tyler Simmons. Tyler’s smile could light up any room, his strong presence would fill it. His parents, grandparents, family and friends are grief stricken for the loss of life.”

They went on: “Vote for Tyler and the five others who lost their lives recently and for all those serving our country,” the statement reads. “They are heroes who are loved and will be missed. Praying for Tyler, his fellow airmen, his family and we pray for the United States to do better and be better.”

Other loved ones of Simmons also took to social media to voice their sorrow.

Tech Sergeant Tyler Simmons is the second of the six individuals to be identified in the crash. The 28-year-old was an only child who had been described as being able to light up any room. Screenshot/Instagram/Instagram

“We love you Tyler Simmons and could never forget you,” wrote a woman who identifies herself as Vida Michlle on Instagram, who wrote that Simmons was her neighbor and a friend of her children.

“You were an amazing young man and made the ultimate sacrifice. We will always look out for your parents in your honor.”

Simmons was one of three Ohio Air National Guardsmen killed during Thursday’s mission, alongside Capt. Curtis Angst, 30, of Columbus, and Capt. Seth Koval, 38, of Stoutsville.

The Pentagon identified the other servicemembers as Maj. Alex Klinner of Auburn, Alabama; Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington; and Tech Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky.

As of Sunday, 13 servicemembers have been killed in the war Trump launched in coordination with Israel on Feb. 28 without congressional approval, and more than 140 have been injured.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

On Saturday—the day the Pentagon released the names of the service members—Trump was seen departing his golf club in Florida. The president spent Sunday on the green as well, according to White House pool reports.

The president has frequently bragged about being a good player. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In 2008, former President George W. Bush made headlines after admitting he quit golfing in 2003 out of respect for families with loved ones fighting in the Iraq War.

“I think playing golf during a war just sends the wrong signal,” he said at the time, according to reports.