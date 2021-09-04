CHEAT SHEET
Family of Five Attacked at Malibu Beach, Father Loses Eye
A relaxing day in Malibu for a family of five went off the rails after they were allegedly attacked by two men following a verbal confrontation, according to a report from Fox 5 NY. One of the alleged attackers reportedly pulled out a machete and slashed the father, resulting in a trip to the hospital and ultimately ending with the father losing an eye. The two suspects, identified as Richard Franck and Benjamin Mast, chased the other four family members, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found and arrested them, authorities said. Police have charged the two men with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.