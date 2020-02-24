Family of Teen Killed in Crash Urges UK to Block Assange Extradition
The family of a British teenager killed in a collision with a U.S. diplomat’s wife is calling on U.K. authorities to block WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition to the U.S. unless Washington sends Anne Sacoolas back to the United Kingdom to be held accountable. “I now demand that the UK authorities block any further extraditions to the US, including the one of Julian Assange, until such time as Anne Sacoolas is extradited and back on UK soil facing the justice system here,” said Radd Seiger, lawyer for the family of Harry Dunn, who was killed in the crash. Dunn, 19, was riding a motorcycle when he collided with Sacoolas, who was driving on the wrong side of the street outside a military base in central England in August 2019.
Sacoolas reportedly claimed diplomatic immunity after the incident and was able to leave the country without criminal prosecution. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the United Kingdom’s request to extradite Sacoolas last month, saying it would “render the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would set an extraordinarily troubling precedent.” Seiger said the country’s decision “launched the single greatest attack on the so-called special relationship between the countries in modern memory.” Assange has been indicted in the U.S. on 18 charges for publishing classified documents.