Family of Harry Dunn Says U.S. Denied Extradition Request for Anne Sacoolas

The U.S. reportedly turned down an extradition request for Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat who was involved in an August 2019 car crash in England that killed teenager Harry Dunn. A spokesperson for the Dunn family said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied the request after Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and fled the U.K. in the fallout of the head-on crash near a U.S. Air Force communications station. Police say Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road and crashed into Dunn’s motorcycle. She was subsequently charged late last year in England for causing Dunn’s death by dangerous driving, after President Trump attempted to set up a face-to-face meeting between Dunn’s parents and Sacoolas at the White House.