Family of Leavitt’s Nephew Blasts Her for Ignoring ICE Detention

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been eviscerated over her refusal to help a one-time loved one detained by ICE.

The sister of the woman detained, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, tells the Boston Globe that the White House official has gone radio silent since Bruna Ferreira—who is the mother of Leavitt’s nephew—was swept up by ICE this month.

Bruna Ferreira and her son, who is the nephew of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. GoFundMe

Ferreira, a native of Brazil, has lived in the United States since she was six. Dos Santos Rodrigues says her sister has been a part of the Leavitt family for more than a decade after she had a son with Leavitt’s brother, Michael Leavitt Sr.

They never married but share custody of their son, who splits his time between his dad in New Hampshire and his mother in Massachusetts.

“If she were to help in any way, if she were willing to do anything to help us, she would have reached out by now. She has my phone number. We’ve been family for the last 13 years,” Dos Santos Rodrigues told the Globe. “I understand the policies and how it looks. But I also think when it comes to family, you put certain things aside. I don’t care who you work for.”

Making the matter more bizarre, Dos Santos Rodrigues revealed that some in the Leavitt family, including her child’s father, pushed her to self-deport after she was detained—back to a country where she has no home, and hardly speaks the language.

“They just kept saying, ’Tell her to self-deport,’” she told the Globe. “Self-deport to where? Brazil is not her home. They’re trying to push it off as a vacation. That’s not a vacation. Bruna barely speaks the language.”

Bruna Ferreira has lived in the United States since she was a child. GoFundMe

Leavitt, 28, has not addressed the situation.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that Ferreira “has a previous arrest for battery” and that she overstayed a tourist visa in 1999, when she was merely a kid.

“Under President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation,” McLaughlin said.

Ferreira, who was leaving her home in Revere, Massachusetts, to pick up her son at the time of her arrest, is now being held at an ICE facility in Louisiana.