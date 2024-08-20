Family Rejects Late Actor’s Wish to Have His Dog Put Down So They Can Be Buried Together
The family of late-actor Alain Delon, is refusing to honor his burial wish: to have his 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, Loubo, to be put down, placed in his arms and buried with him. “‘I want to be buried with my dogs. I don’t care about anything else, I just want to be with them. They were the only ones who loved me unconditionally, always there for me, asking nothing in return,” the actor said in an interview in 2018. The star died at 88 on Sunday and since then, animal rights activists and his children are pleading to keep Loubo alive. The French equivalent of the RSPCA, the SPA said in a statement: “The life of an animal should not depend on that of a human. The SPA is happy to take his dog and find it a family.” A spokesperson for the Bridgette Bardot Foundation said the foundation would acquiesce to the family’s demands in a statement on Tuesday, announcing, “I’ve just had Anouchka Delon on the phone and she has told me that Loubo is part of the family and will be kept. The dog will not be put down.”