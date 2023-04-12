Louisville Gunman Sent Text Before Shooting, Family Reveals

CHEAT SHEET
    The family of the man accused of livestreaming a mass shooting as he opened fire on employees in a bank has described their shock over the incident that killed five people and left nine others injured. A statement from the family of Connor Sturgeon and sent to WDRB News says that while they knew Sturgeon struggled with mental health issues, they could never predict what would happen. “While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act,” the statement read. An attorney for the family also revealed Sturgeon sent a text message to his loved ones before the massacre, writing “I love you.” The statement added: “While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened. No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community. We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor.”

