Family of Teen Killed in Murdaugh Boat Crash Reaches $15M Settlement
‘WON’T BRING MALLORY BACK’
The family of a 19-year-old girl who was killed in a South Carolina boat crash involving the son of the since-disgraced Alex Murdaugh has reached a $15 million settlement with the owners of a convenience store that sold alcohol to Murdaugh’s son hours before the accident. Authorities said Paul Murdaugh was piloting the boat when it crashed and fatally ejected Mallory Beach in 2019. Mark Tinsley, an attorney for Beach’s family, told CNN, “These settlements won’t bring Mallory back, but we hope they do save someone else’s son or daughter.” Alex Murdaugh, who owned the boat, was named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit filed by Beach’s mother. Paul Murdaugh used his older brother’s driver’s license to obtain the alcohol before the crash. A lawyer for Parker’s Kitchen, the convenience store company, told The New York Times that the association with Murdaugh had tainted their case. “Given the outsized publicity this case has received, being tethered to a convicted murderer all but ensured Parker’s would not receive a fair trial,” he said, adding, “Our hearts continue to go out to the Beach family. We sincerely hope that all involved parties will find some measure of closure.”