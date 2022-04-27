Family of Mauled Mom to Face Dog Owner in Court

The family of the South Carolina mom who was torn apart by a pack of dogs is taking a break from their bedside vigil to face the animals’ owner in court.

Justin Minor has been charged with breaking three animal-control laws for having his dogs loose to attack Kyleen Waltman as she walked home in Honea Path in March.

Waltman, 38, lost her arms and her colon and has been in the hospital ever since, fighting to survive. She underwent yet another surgery this week, her sister Amy Wynne wrote in a GoFundMe update.

Wynne said the family will attend Minor’s next court hearing on Thursday.

“I ask that you all please pray for my mama when she sees him face to face for the first time since the accident that everything goes accordingly,” she wrote.

Wynne said the family had just gotten disappointing news from the doctors: so much of Waltman’s infected shoulder bones had to be removed that she will not be able to use regular arm prosthetics.

In addition, an infection in her leg continues to spread and she is in danger of losing that limb, too.

Waltman had not seemed to grasp the full extent of her injuries, asking her mother to hold her non-existent hand, her sister wrote in an earlier update.

But now, “the doctors have told Kyleen once again about her arms and about most of the damage the dogs had done. She is now fully aware of the situation,” she wrote on Wednesday.

“She still has a long way to go. She has survived this for a reason.”