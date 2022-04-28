Family of Woman Killed by Speeding Teen in Lethal Lamborghini Settles for $18.8 Million
FAST LANE
The insurance company of a millionaire whose teenage son killed 32-year-old Monique Muñoz when his speeding Lamborghini hit her car at an intersection in 2021 has settled for $18.8 million after Muñoz’s family sued the company. According to the suit, the Chubb Insurance company, which represented the teen’s family, low-balled the Muñoz family in their wrongful-death payout based on her ethnic background. Using a case in which the family of a white teen who died under similar circumstances was paid far more, Muñoz family lawyer Daniel Ghyczy argued that the company “wanted a discount on the value of the life of Monique Muñoz.” The lawyer told reporters that the case was about racial justice. “It was never about what amount of money my clients would receive for them or for us, it was about making sure that the insurance companies knew they would never get a discount.” The teen, who is the son of multimillionaire James Khuri, served time in a juvenile detention center after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.