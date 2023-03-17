Family of New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson Doesn’t Challenge His Controversial Will

Tom Benson’s daughter and grandkids are apparently not challenging their deceased father’s will, signaling the possible culmination of a years-long battle for control of two major sports teams. Benson was the owner of the New Orleans Saints, a football team, and the Pelicans, a basketball team. When he informed his offspring he would be leaving the multibillion-dollar teams to his wife, Gayle, they sued in protest, claiming he was enfeebled and being manipulated. But a judge ruled him of sound enough mind and allowed the will to be filed. Benson died in 2018, and the deadline for his daughter and grandchildren to contest the will passed on Thursday without any challenges filed. Gayle Benson has promised not to sell the teams until after her death.
