Family of Pentagon Leak Suspect Breaks Their Silence
THICKER THAN WATER
Weeks after Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was arrested and accused of leaking hundreds of top-secret Pentagon documents, the 21-year-old’s family is backing him 100 percent. “His parents and large extended family are standing together in solidarity and support of Jack Teixeira through this very difficult and confusing ordeal,” Teixeira’s family said in their first statement since his arrest on April 13, according to NBC News. Teixeira, who allegedly shared the documents with a small group of friends on a Discord server, has been charged under the 1917 Espionage Act with one charge related to the dissemination of classified intelligence. He is currently being held in federal custody and has not yet entered a plea.