CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Family of Pentagon Leak Suspect Breaks Their Silence

    THICKER THAN WATER

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    Jack Douglas Teixeira, a U.S. Air Force National Guard airman accused of leaking highly classified military intelligence records online, appears wearing an orange jumpsuit

    Margaret Small/Reuters

    Weeks after Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was arrested and accused of leaking hundreds of top-secret Pentagon documents, the 21-year-old’s family is backing him 100 percent. “His parents and large extended family are standing together in solidarity and support of Jack Teixeira through this very difficult and confusing ordeal,” Teixeira’s family said in their first statement since his arrest on April 13, according to NBC News. Teixeira, who allegedly shared the documents with a small group of friends on a Discord server, has been charged under the 1917 Espionage Act with one charge related to the dissemination of classified intelligence. He is currently being held in federal custody and has not yet entered a plea.

    Read it at NBC News