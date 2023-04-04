Family of Florida Toddler Found in Gator’s Mouth Breaks Their Silence
TERRIBLE TRAGEDY
Family members of the Florida 2-year-old that was found in the jaws of an alligator following the murder of his mother are speaking out for the first time since the twin tragedies unfolded. “I would have never, in a million years, when this week started, ever thought that something like this would happen,” Theo Brickhouse-Sails, great-aunt of the mother, Pashun Jeffrey, told WFLA. “I want people to remember them as two kids who absolutely loved each other… Adjusting without them in life is going to be hard.” The toddler, Taylen Mosley, was found on Friday after officers discovered his body in an alligator’s mouth. They shot at the reptile, which dropped Taylen's body, but the toddler had already succumbed to his injuries. Taylen's father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, was arrested Friday night for the murder of Jeffrey, who he reportedly stabbed over 100 times. He now faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Taylen and Jeffrey.