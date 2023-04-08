Family of ‘The Wire’ Star Lance Reddick Skeptical of Reported Cause of Death
‘WHOLLY INCONSISTENT’
The Wire star Lance Reddick’s death certificate says he passed away due to heart disease, but his family is contesting that. Their attorney James E. Hornstein said the reported causes of Reddick’s death—ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease—were “wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle” and claimed the conclusion was “not a result of an autopsy,” according to the Los Angeles Times. The conditions are caused by a narrowing of the arteries due to a buildup of plaque, which can often come as the result of an unhealthy lifestyle. Hornstein contrasted these conditions with what he described an almost obsessively healthy routine, calling the John Wick star “the most physically fit person I’ve ever known” and claiming he would work out daily, contractually require access to a gym on shoots, and eat “as if a dietitian was monitoring his every meal.”