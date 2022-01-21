CHEAT SHEET
Family of Georgia Teen Killed by Cops Sues County for $150 Million
‘UNJUSTIFIABLE’
The family of a teenager who was fatally shot in the back by police have sued the Georgia county where was killed for $150 million. The 17-year-old’s mother said at a Thursday press conference about the wrongful death suit, “I am the proud mother of Vincent Demario Truitt.” She described how her son asked officers, “‘Why did you shoot me?’” and said, “To this day, his question has yet to be answered.” Truitt was allegedly riding in a stolen vehicle when police stopped him and two other teens in July 2020, and officers said Truitt had a gun. A firearm was recovered from the scene. Truitt’s family attorney called his death “unjustifiable.” A grand jury declined to charged the officer involved with a crime.