Family Receives ‘Not Good News’ About Missing Shopper
The family of a Colorado woman who has been missing since before Thanksgiving said they have received “not good news” about their loved one. Jayna Lang, 46, disappeared after texting her brother on Nov. 24 to say she was heading for the Outlets at Silverthorne. She was last seen in Littleton, about 10 miles outside downtown Denver. “Sending this with broken hearts 💔 & tears!!! We were notified tonight with the not good news regarding my sister-in-law Jayna 😔,” wrote Lang’s sister-in-law Stacy Laigo-Horvat. “We want to send all the thanks & appreciation to everyone nationwide for the love & prayers during this horrible time! For all the efforts in finding her & the time this past week! Please keep my husband in your thoughts & prayers! Thank you & God Bless!! 🙏🏽❤️” No further details of the development were released. Lang’s family became alarmed after colleagues at A Clip Above Pet Styling in Centennial got in touch to say she hadn’t shown up for work. “Never, never did we ever think that she would be gone, and we don’t know where, where she’s at,” said Lang’s brother, Eric Horvat. “She was supposed to be going to Silverthorne to look at the factory shops on Sunday, and her job called us and said she didn’t show up,” he added.
