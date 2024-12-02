Cheat Sheet
Family Receives ‘Not Good News’ About Missing Shopper

BROKEN HEARTED
David Gardner 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 12.02.24 11:20AM EST 
Published 12.02.24 11:07AM EST 
Jayna Lang’s family have received bad news about the missing woman.
Park County Sheriff’s Office

The family of a Colorado woman who has been missing since before Thanksgiving said they have received “not good news” about their loved one. Jayna Lang, 46, disappeared after texting her brother on Nov. 24 to say she was heading for the Outlets at Silverthorne. She was last seen in Littleton, about 10 miles outside downtown Denver. “Sending this with broken hearts 💔 & tears!!! We were notified tonight with the not good news regarding my sister-in-law Jayna 😔,” wrote Lang’s sister-in-law Stacy Laigo-Horvat. “We want to send all the thanks & appreciation to everyone nationwide for the love & prayers during this horrible time! For all the efforts in finding her & the time this past week! Please keep my husband in your thoughts & prayers! Thank you & God Bless!! 🙏🏽❤️” No further details of the development were released. Lang’s family became alarmed after colleagues at A Clip Above Pet Styling in Centennial got in touch to say she hadn’t shown up for work. “Never, never did we ever think that she would be gone, and we don’t know where, where she’s at,” said Lang’s brother, Eric Horvat. “She was supposed to be going to Silverthorne to look at the factory shops on Sunday, and her job called us and said she didn’t show up,” he added.

Read it at New York Post

Trump Doesn’t Exactly Condemn Biden’s Pardon for His Son
SURPRISE REACTION
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 12.02.24 3:16AM EST 
Published 12.01.24 10:15PM EST 
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump reacted to President Joe Biden’s sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, in a Sunday night statement—addressing the news only by claiming that the rioters convicted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection also deserved to be offered the same privilege. “Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!” Just hours earlier, the Trump campaign vowed to overhaul what it said was a “Democrat-controlled” Department of Justice that prosecuted Hunter Biden in the first place. “The failed witch hunts against President Trump have proven that the Democrat-controlled DOJ and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote in a statement. “That system of justice must be fixed and due process must be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do as he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people.”

Read it at Truth Social

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Wayne Northrop Dies ‘in the Arms of His Family’
SOAP OPERA STAR
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 12.01.24 11:49PM EST 
Published 12.01.24 10:57PM EST 
Pictured: (l-r) Deidre Hall as Marlena Craig, Wayne Northrop as Roman Brady in Days of Our Lives.
Pictured: (l-r) Deidre Hall as Marlena Craig, Wayne Northrop as Roman Brady in Days of Our Lives. NBC/Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Actor Wayne Northrop, who made a name for himself by starring in soap operas including Days of Our Lives and Dynasty, has died at the age of 77, his family confirmed to the Daily Beast. Northrop “took his last breath in the arms of his family,” said a statement from Northrop’s wife, actor Lynn Herring Northrop. His publicist said Northrop died Friday at the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s retirement home in Woodland Hills, California. “Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s six years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family,” the family statement read. “We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.” Northrop was known for his role as Detective Roman Brady on Days of Our Lives, in which he starred from 1981-1984 before returning again between 1991-1994. He rejoined the show in 2005 to play a new character; Dr. Alex North. He played the role of chauffeur Michael Culhane in Dynasty for the show’s first and seventh seasons.

Woman’s Racist Airport Meltdown at Family Caught on Video
VIRAL MOMENT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 12.02.24 10:51AM EST 
United Airlines planes land and prepare to take off at Newark Liberty International Airport during the week of Thanksgiving in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. November 27, 2024.
The woman was ultimately removed from a transport shuttle after United Airlines workers were informed she was causing problems. Vincent Alban/Reuters

A woman has been caught on camera as she “harassed” an Indian American family after their flight landed in Los Angeles. Photographer Pervez Taufiq said he, his wife, and three sons had flown into California from Cancun where they were confronted by a flyer who had been on the same United Airlines flight. “Your family is from India, you have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone, push, push, push,” the woman yelled as Taufiq recorded on Nov. 24. “That’s what you think you are. You guys are f–--ing crazy.” At the start of the video, she also held up both middle fingers at him. Taufiq, who grew up in Boston, said he first interacted with the “clearly” drunk woman during the flight when he went to check on his child sitting next to her. He claimed he learned that the woman asked his son if he was Indian and threatened to talk to his parents. On the shuttle bus between the plane and the terminal, Taufiq accused the woman of telling his children to shut up which prompted the verbal altercation. After Taufiq told her she should tell him again to have “more curry, right?,” she replied she was going “to record your f---ing tandoori ass.” Eventually, after a bystander informed United workers that the woman was the instigator, she was removed from the transport bus. United Airlines has not yet commented on the incident.

Read it at New York Post

NFL Game Devolves Into Brawl as Concussed QB Lies on Field
EJECTED
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 12.01.24 6:34PM EST 
Published 12.01.24 5:11PM EST 
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans launch into a benches-clearing brawl after a hit on Trevor Lawrence.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans launch into a benches-clearing brawl after a hit on Trevor Lawrence. Mike Carlson/Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Sunday’s face-off between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans devolved into a fight between the two teams after a late hit forced Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of the game with a concussion. The scuffle ensued after Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair launched himself helmet-first at Lawrence as he went to slide in the second quarter. As Lawrence lay motionless on the ground, his teammate Evan Engram ran up and shoved Al-Shaair, starting a benches-clearing brawl that delayed the game for several minutes. Both Al-Shaair and Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected from the game for unnecessary roughness following the incident, and fans pelted Al-Shaair with garbage as he was escorted back to the team’s locker room. After things settled down, Lawrence was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion. Houston coach DeMeco Ryans also denounced Al-Shaair’s hit at halftime, telling Fox Sports: “(The hit) is not representative of us.” The Texans ultimately won the game 23-20.

Read it at The Athletic

Margot Robbie Reveals Going Fully Nude in Iconic Movie Scene Was Her Idea
EXPOSED
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.02.24 8:53AM EST 
Published 12.01.24 4:13PM EST 
TOPSHOT - Australian actress Margot Robbie poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Wolf of Wall Street star Margot Robbie has revealed over a decade after the movie’s release that she was the brains behind its full-frontal nude scene. Robbie, who played alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 film, wanted to stick to what the character would do even though director Martin Scorsese told her she could wear a robe if that would be more comfortable. “That’s not what she would do in that scene,” she told Talking Pictures podcast host Ben Mankiewicz in an episode last week. “The whole point is that she’s going to come out completely naked—that’s the card she’s playing.” She also revealed other times she took creative liberties when it came to the movie, including slapping DiCaprio’s character when he asked for a kiss.“The tone had been set that it was a bit of a free for all. It was like the crazier you are, the more Marty will like it. And the more screen time you’re going to get,” Robbie said.

Read it at Deadline

Ellen Says Her UK Home is Not Flooded Following Media Reports
ON DRY LAND
Sean Craig
Published 12.01.24 4:06PM EST 
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi pose together in a sunny field.
Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi pose together in a sunny field. Ellen DeGeneres/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres is setting the record straight following a report in The Daily Mail that “raging floods“ had ”engulfed” the former daytime talk show star’s “new multi-million pound mansion” in England. She said Sunday that the story is not true, writing in an Instagram post: “For those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood.” The clarification was an addendum to a post that otherwise celebrated the 20th anniversary of her relationship with her now-wife, actress Portia de Rossi. They married in 2008 and relocated to the UK after the recent U.S. presidential election, which saw President-elect Donald Trump win a second term in the White House. The two are said to have purchased an estate in the Cotswolds, a picturesque region in South West England with wide meadows and rolling hills. Parts of the area have been hit by severe flooding in recent days due to Storm Bert causing overflow of the upper River Thames.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Makes Debut at Glitzy Paris Ball
SOCIETY DEBUT
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.01.24 12:33PM EST 
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Apple Martin, daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and rocker Chris Martin, made her debut into society at a glitzy ball in Paris wearing a dress that took 750 hours to make. The 20-year-old was accompanied by both of her parents and her brother, Moses, at the annual Le Bal des Débutantes ball, which is often attended by the offspring of royalty and A-listers. “Le Bal is culturally linked to the 18th century English tradition of the débutante ball, wherein the young ladies were introduced into society,” wrote Le Bal des Débutantes on its website. Martin came in a custom Valentino dress, which featured several layers of silk plissé chiffon. According to Vogue, Apple Martin was the first debutante to wear custom Alessandro Michele, the creative director of the label. Apple Martin has primarily stayed out of the spotlight up until now. The ball has featured many stars in the past: Lily Collins, Ava Philippe, Scott Willis, Ella Beatty and more.

Read it at Vogue

Trump Squad Asks Elon Musk to Buy Another TV Network
SHOPPING LIST
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.01.24 1:27PM EST 
Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Failed attorney general pick Matt Gaetz has asked Elon Musk to buy CNN, days after the billionaire joked about purchasing MSNBC. The former U.S. representative turned Cameo star floated the idea on X, where he quoted a post showing the dramatic decline in primetime ratings post-election. “Acquisition Target, @elonmusk?” Gaetz wrote on X. Nielsen ratings data showed the network’s primetime audience fell 47% since the week prior to Election Day. President-elect Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. joked days earlier that he had the “funniest idea ever,” quoting an X post that falsely said Comcast was putting MSNBC for sale. “How much does it cost?” Musk wrote in response. As with CNN, the network has also suffered a dramatic dip in ratings, with the audience dropping off 53% since the week prior to Trump’s victory.

Read it at Forbes

Eddie Murphy’s Son Gets Engaged to Martin Lawrence’s Daughter
Comedy Gold
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.01.24 2:44PM EST 
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Eric Murphy and Jasmine Page Lawrence arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Eric Murphy and Jasmine Page Lawrence arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Eddie Murphy’s son Eric Murphy has popped the question to Jasmin Lawrence, Martin Lawrence’s daughter. On Saturday, the offspring of comedy royalty announced the engagement on Instagram with a clip showing Eric walking Jasmin down a rose-petal aisle with candles lit throughout the room. A band played in the corner as Eric got down on one knee, with Jasmin saying yes. “We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny,” wrote Jasmin on her account. “We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.” Destiny it is-- the pair first announced their relationship on Instagram in 2021, and said that it wasn’t even their dads that connected the two. “My uncle actually introduced us,” Jasmin told InTouch Weekly in 2022. On Jimmy Kimmel in 2022, Martin told the host that they could have a “a comedy super-baby.”“We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing,” Martin said at the time. Martin, who starred in the famous Bad Boys franchise, had originally wanted Will Smith’s character, who acts opposite him, to be played by Murphy. The two, however, have starred in the movies Life and Boomerang together.

Read it at PEOPLE

