Family Research Council President Tony Perkins: Teaching Evolution Contributes to Mass Shootings
Tony Perkins, president of the conservative Christian group the Family Research Council, claimed that teaching children about evolution contributed to mass shootings during a Sunday Fox News interview, HuffPost reports.
“We’ve taught our kids that they come about by chance through primordial slime and then we’re surprised that they treat their fellow Americans like dirt,” Perkins—the president of the Family Research Council—told Fox & Friends just one day after a shooter in Odessa, Texas killed seven and injured about 20 others. Perkins added that the Left has driven “religious expression from the public square” in institutions. “I think we have to go back to the point where we instill in these children, at least give them the opportunity to know that they’re created in the image of God, therefore they have inherent value.”