Family Reveals ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star’s Death

Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, has died at 91. Jenner announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, calling MJ “the heart of our family” and thanking her for a lifetime of love and support. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” Jenner wrote. “My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, and to never take a single moment together for granted.” Born in Arkansas, MJ married her high school sweetheart at 18, but the marriage ended after only two months. She later married Robert Houghton, with whom she welcomed daughters Kris in 1955 and Karen Houghton in 1958. After their divorce in 1962, MJ raised the girls alone before marrying Harry Shannon, who remained her husband for 40 years until his death in 2003. MJ opened Shannon & Company, a children’s clothing boutique in La Jolla, California, in 1980 and ran the store for decades. She also became a familiar face to fans through appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Jenner did not say what her mother’s cause of death was.