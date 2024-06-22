Family Says Popular Reality Star Has Died at 46
‘LEFT A LEGACY’
Ink Master star Ryan Hadley died Thursday, his family said, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 46. Hadley revealed in December that he had testicular cancer that had spread. In April he said that the chemotherapy was not working and that his cancer was terminal. “This is a non treatable cancer in my liver and death is the outcome. I may be around for another week or maybe another 3 months, either way it tears me apart that I’m leaving my children behind. Death doesn’t scare me in any way... it’s the fact of abandonment with my kids is what pisses me off and there’s nothing I can do about it. I’ll keep everyone updated to a certain point in all this. I’ll be signing off very soon forever.” His family paid tribute to him on Instagram. “Ryan left this world last night surrounded by loved ones,” the Friday post read. “While his life was cut short, in that time he left a legacy behind in both the art and tattoo world. He loved his many fans, his friends and clients, and most of all his children. He’ll be missed and always remembered. A legend forever. #rip #f***cancer.”