Family Says They’d Called CPS on Kentucky Mom Accused of Killing Her Sons
‘I SHOULD HAVE DID MORE’
The adult brother of the two Kentucky boys who were allegedly fatally shot by their mom claimed that the family had called child protective services multiple times about her, but it remains unclear if the agency ever got involved. “I should have did more. If it came to me snatching the boys out of the house, I should have and I will hold that on my back for the rest of my life,” Durrell Howard told local outlet WLKY. Tiffanie Lucas, 32, has been charged with two counts of murder over the deaths of Jayden, 9, and Maurice, 6. WLKY reported that Lucas had previously spent a month in jail for drug possession and was impassive and silent when she made her Thursday court appearance. Howard told the outlet that he was playing a card game with his little brothers before they were killed and that they wanted to play football just like he had. In a press conference this week, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Alex Payne talked about why Lucas may have allegedly committed the crime, saying, “Whether you think it’s mental illness, just pure evil, a combination of both, it could be substance abuse, any combination thereof. Pick your poison.”