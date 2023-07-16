Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend: She Was Kidnapped and Fought ‘For Her Life’

The boyfriend of Carlee Russell is claiming that the 25-year-old was abducted and “fighting for her life” before she suddenly returned home on Saturday, ending a massive search for her.

Russell’s family did not confirm that in a statement they released, and police have provided no details about what happened to her after she disappeared off an Alabama highway on Thursday night.

It was not clear if Thomas Simmons’ account came from speaking with Russell, who was rushed to the hospital after she resurfaced.

“She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment,” Simmons said in an Instagram post Sunday.

The statement from Russell’s parents shed no light about what happened to her after her call to 911 call to report a toddler wandering on the highway—just relief that she was back.

“Great morning!!” Talitha Russell, Carlee’s mother, said in a Facebook post Sunday, adding, “Our baby is safe!!!!!!!!!! Thank you Father God.”

Promising a “general statement in the near future,” Talitha Russell added, “Just as we made a commitment to not entertain negative thoughts during the time our daughter was missing, we surely will not entertain negative thoughts/statements, unvalidated opinions, or sheer ignorance at such a joyous time.”

The young woman was driving home from work on I-459 South when she phoned police dispatchers to report a child walking on the side of the interstate, according to the Hoover Police Department. Police said she also called a family member—but then seemingly lost contact. Responding cops found no sign of Carlee or a child, but located her vehicle.

While she was missing, her parents said they thought it was possible the toddler was used as “bait” to lure their daughter out of her car.

Dozens of local residents and scores of police officers searched for Russell before she turned up.

“She walked up, banged on the door, and that was her,” Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis told WBRC.

He said that police wanted to “give Carlee and family a little time to get themselves back together. I know it’s been a tough experience for them. When we think it’s time to sit down and have a conversation with Carlee and try to get some facts, we’ll do that.”

The family, meanwhile, requested privacy to “allow us to just love on our daughter and each other.”

“Also, please consider the fact that we have not slept for 3 nights and we are mentally and physically exhausted,” the statement said.