Family Finds Wrong Body in Casket at Loved One’s Funeral
MORTUARY MIXUP
The family of a Fresno, California, woman who died in September says they were horrified to learn her body was sent to the wrong funeral. Cher Lee’s relatives are suing the funeral home they say was behind the mix-up and seeking monetary damages of at least $1 million. Eva and Pheng Lee, the grandchildren of Cher Lee, say another family received Cher’s casket from Fresno Funeral Chapel. Their lawsuit, filed in Fresno County Superior Court, reads, “In the middle of the funeral, however, to the extreme shock and surprise of all in attendance, the Khang family opened the casket to discover the wrong body! Defendant had dressed Cher Lee in the Khang family members’ ceremonial funeral clothes and was now in the open casket in place of the departed Khang family member.” The director of the funeral home reportedly admitted the mistake Friday, and acknowledged that they should have “double checked” the bodies.