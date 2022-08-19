Family Sues Mark Zuckerberg for Offering Just $7,500 After Worker’s Death
CHEAPSKATE
Despite a net worth of $62.8 billion, the tragic and allegedly negligible death of a worker at a Hawaiian property owned by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife resulted in a measly $7,500 payout to the man’s family, according to a lawsuit. Rodney Medeiros, 70, died on Aug. 19 after suffering a heart attack at the property, known as Koolau Ranch. His family is suing Zuckerberg’s company, Pilaa Land LLC, alleging negligence and wrongful death, according to Hawaii News Now. The lawsuit says Medeiros was hired as a part-time security guard and was posted at Pilaa beach, which rests at the bottom of a steep hill. Medeiros’ daughter Ziba told the publication that he would be driven down to his post at the beginning of his shift and driven back up at the end. But on the afternoon of Aug. 19, heavy rains began to fall and by 6 p.m., the path was inaccessible for vehicles so he was forced to walk up the steep hill by himself. When he failed to return to the top, another security guard found him leaning against a tree and clinging to his chest. He was rushed to hospital but died shortly after. Ziba was not told about her father’s death until the next day. Attorneys representing the Medeiros family claimed a simple upgrade of the tires on the ranch’s four-wheelers at a cost of $1,000 would have allowed them to operate in the heavy rain. “Then (Medeiros) wouldn’t have had to walk,” attorney Michael Green said. A security manager for the Zuckerbergs approached the family a week after his death and said the couple were “sorry” for the death and offered them an “open” amount of money. While Ziba did not offer an amount, days later a check arrived for $7,500. “We were like, oh wow, this is so nice of them,” she said, but then after she thought about the sum, “it’s $7,500 for our father’s life. Is this supposed to make it OK?” Zuckerberg family spokesperson Ben LaBolt said the money was a contribution “given by Mark and Priscilla” that was supposed “to help with burial and funeral expenses.”