Family Sues Royal Caribbean After Passenger Death Ruled Homicide
The family of a man who died aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise liner last year sued the company on Monday, alleging the company was responsible for his death. Michael Virgil, 35, died aboard a cruise ship bound for Ensenada, Mexico on December 13, 2024, after he was detained by ship security for attempting to break down a door and yelling at other passengers. The lawsuit, filed by Virgil’s fiancée Connie Aguilar and their son, alleges that the company was responsible for serving him “33 alcoholic beverages” before his death. Court papers say that Virgil was served dozens of drinks in a short time, leading him to become agitated while looking for his fiancée and son in an intoxicated state. When security stepped in to restrain him, Virgil succumbed to “the excessive force and fatal actions taken by crew members including security and medical personnel” who “administered an injection of a sedative medication, Haloperidol, and used multiple cans of pepper spray,” the documents allege. The lawsuit argues that those actions brought about “significant hypoxia and impaired ventilation, respiratory failure, cardiovascular instability and ultimately cardiopulmonary arrest, leading to his death which has been ruled a homicide.” Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to request for comment.