Family Suspects Spicy ‘One Chip Challenge’ Caused Teen’s Death
The grieving loved ones of a 14-year-old student who died last Friday suspect that a challenge involving eating a spicy chip may have led to his death. Harris Wolobah, 14, from Worcester, Massachusetts, became unwell after trying the “One Chip Challenge” from snack company Paqui, in which challengers attempt to eat a chip covered with extremely hot Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers. Wolobah felt sick and went to his school’s nurse’s office after trying the challenge, according to Boston 25 News, and after being collected by his parents, he later died at home. A GoFundMe set up by Wolobah’s family says they suspect his death was caused by “complications due to the ‘one chip challenge,’” though they noted that an autopsy is still “pending.” “The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable,” the fundraiser added. “Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm.”