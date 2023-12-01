Family’s Pet Wolf Kills 3-Month-Old Baby in Alabama: Report
HORRIFIC
A 3-month-old baby was killed by the family’s pet wolf in Alabama, according to a report. WVTM-TV says the Shelby County Coroner recorded the death in Chelsea, a city in the southeast Birmingham metropolitan area. According to WBRC, the infant died Thursday after Chelsea first responders were called to the scene and rushed the baby to Grandview Medical Center. The child died at the facility a short time later. “It’s been confirmed that one of our children here in Chelsea was killed by an exotic family pet and succumbed to its injuries yesterday afternoon after being taken to the hospital by Chelsea Fire & Rescue,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event and lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts.”