Famous Lisbon Streetcar Derails, Killing 15 and Injuring 18

A famous Lisbon streetcar and national monument, known as the Elevador da Gloria, derailed killing 15 and injuring 18 others.

Five among the wounded are in serious condition, according to a statement from the National Institute for Medical Emergencies, per the Associated Press. The number of foreigners among the casualties from the crash, which happened around 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, is unknown.

The Lisbon Firefighters Regiment told The New York Times that the accident was caused by a loose cable in the tram’s structure, causing it to lose control and crash into a nearby building during rush hour. According to images taken of the accident, the 140-year-old tram was completely destroyed in the crash.

“It’s a tragic day for our city,” the mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas told CNN, explaining the incident as “a very tough day for all of us.” Portugal’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, offered his condolences to those affected by the tragic accident.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas called the accident “a tragic day for our city.” Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images

The Portuguese capital city is known for its iconic historic streetcars. The crown jewel of the tram system was the yellow-and-white Elevador da Gloria, which was technically a funicular, drawing flocks of tourists every year with its panoramic views. The tram itself had become something of a sight, accumulating layers of graffiti across the decades.

The tram traveled a short three-minute, 900-foot stretch on a steep hill in Lisbon’s downtown Baixa district. It connected Restauradores Square to Bairro Alto through Calçada da Glória and passed by a well-photographed street art gallery. Millions of people regularly used the streetcar, which could accommodate up to 40 passengers.

The Gloria Funicular had been operational since 1885 and was designated a national monument in the '90s. Bildagentur-online/Universal Images via Getty

The Glória Funicular was first opened in 1885. In 1995, the Lisbon Tramways Company proposed to classify the tram line as a heritage site. Then, in 1997, the Portuguese Institute of Architectural Heritage (IPPAR) proposed to classify the historic funicular as a National Monument.