Fan at NFL Opening Game Tests Positive for COVID-19, 10 More Quarantined
OH NO
A fan in a crowd of around 16,000 at the NFL’s season-opening game between the Chiefs and the Texans in Kansas City, Missouri has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting 10 people to quarantine for potential exposure. Most home teams played their Week 1 games in stadiums without any fans but the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars both allowed spectators. More teams plan to host fans for Week 2, including the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs said they used CCTV and contact-tracing methods, like parking and ticket scanning data, to notify people who’d been seated near the infected person. The NFL has allowed mask-wearing fans at games but at the discretion of state and local guidelines. “Compliance with the protocols remains a key component to making this plan effective,” a statement released from the Chiefs said.