Mics Pick Up Fan Calling Miami Marlins Outfielder the N-Word During Broadcast
A fan spewed racist taunts during a game between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Lewis Brinson, who is Black, was at bat for the Marlins at the top of the ninth inning when a man starting screaming the n-word repeatedly. The slurs were picked up by the mics, and he could be heard clearly as he shouted at Brinson. Neither of the teams released a statement on the incident, and it’s unknown if the fan was punished by security. Sportscaster Paul Severino called out the reprehensible language on Twitter. “The level of hate displayed has no place in this world,” he wrote. “Unfortunately it’s still far too prevalent. We need to be better. And soon.” The Rockies won the game 13-8.