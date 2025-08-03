Fan Falls to His Death at Oasis Wembley Concert: Police
An Oasis fan fell to his death at their concert Saturday, as the band say they are “shocked and saddened” at the news. The man, who was in his 40s, was apparently located in the upper-tier of the stadium before he fell. The Metropolitan Police responded to Wembley Stadium after reports of an injured person at 10:19 pm local time, but the man was dead at the scene. Authorities are asking for anyone with additional information to help confirm the details of the incident. “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage,” a spokesperson for Metropolitan Police told The Guardian. The fall happened during Oasis’ recent comeback tour after a 16-year hiatus. Liam and Noel Gallagher began their worldwide tour last month, and will proceed with their scheduled concerts. “Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved,” said the band. The Daily Beast has reached out to Oasis for additional comment.