Fan Favorite Heartthrob Wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Elon Musk Shares Message Claiming He’s ‘Best Friends’ With Trump
BFFs
If his X account is anything to go by, Elon Musk agrees that his powerful new buddy Donald Trump has been upgraded to bestie status. The SpaceX boss retweeted a post saying they are “basically best friends”, after his own mom, Maye Musk, fawned over the pair’s relationship on Varney & Co Tuesday. She said of her son, 53, and President-elect Trump, 78: “Of course, I’ve seen them together, but very shortly. I live in New York, and they’re in Mar-a-Lago or [a] SpaceX launch, and they just seem to be having fun. A lot of fun.” She smiled throughout the interview and added: “And it’s nice for both of them to have fun, and [Elon] really respects him a lot and is really happy that there’s a future for America now.” However, as we previously reported, Trump might be getting sick of Musk hanging around.
