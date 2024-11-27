Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Elon Musk Shares Message Claiming He’s ‘Best Friends’ With Trump
BFFs
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Published 11.27.24 8:29AM EST 
President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024.
Elon Musk alongside Trump at the SpaceX launch last Tuesday Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

If his X account is anything to go by, Elon Musk agrees that his powerful new buddy Donald Trump has been upgraded to bestie status. The SpaceX boss retweeted a post saying they are “basically best friends”, after his own mom, Maye Musk, fawned over the pair’s relationship on Varney & Co Tuesday. She said of her son, 53, and President-elect Trump, 78: “Of course, I’ve seen them together, but very shortly. I live in New York, and they’re in Mar-a-Lago or [a] SpaceX launch, and they just seem to be having fun. A lot of fun.” She smiled throughout the interview and added: “And it’s nice for both of them to have fun, and [Elon] really respects him a lot and is really happy that there’s a future for America now.” However, as we previously reported, Trump might be getting sick of Musk hanging around.

Read it at Fox

2

Fan Favorite Heartthrob Wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

HAPPY FEET
Sean Craig
Published 11.27.24 10:17AM EST 
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson pose with their Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophies, awarded for their victory on Dancing With the Stars.
Eric McCandless/Disney/Getty Images

Former Bachelor contestant Joey Graziadei and choreographer Jenna Johnson won Dancing with the Stars during the show’s Season 33 finale Tuesday. The 29-year-old reality show heartthrob and his 30-year-old dancing partner, fan favorites throughout the season, performed a tennis-inspired freestyle set to District 78’s “Canned Heat”—a nod to his job as a tennis instructor before pivoting to reality heartthrob. They followed that with their “redemption dance”—when judges assign them a style they struggled with earlier in the season—a cha-cha to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” The latter earned them a perfect score. “We’re gonna get a little drunk, to be honest,” Graziadei told The Wrap of how he and Johnson planned to celebrate. Johnson’s husband, three-time DWTS winner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, was celebrated online for rabbit hopping with excitement after the announcement. Graziadei’s win caps a stunning few years for members of Bachelor Nation, who have recently been crowned winners of the competition show. Hannah Brown won in 2019, and Season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe won in 2020..

Read it at The Wrap

3
Samuel L. Jackson: It Is Not an Honor to Be Oscar Nominated
IN IT TO WIN IT
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.27.24 8:56AM EST 
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

It all makes sense now why Samuel L. Jackson looked so visibly annoyed last year when he didn’t end up winning his first Tony Award. “We’ve been in the business long enough to know that folks will go, ‘Well, it’s just an honor to be nominated.’ No, it ain’t. It’s an honor to win!” Jackson, 75, joked with actor Michael Potts in an AP interview. Most people forget the nominees, he continued. “They only remember the winner,” Potts laughed and agreed. Jackson then likened awards shows like the Oscars to a contest the nominees didn’t actually sign up for. “I didn’t go in there [on set] so I could flex. ‘Well wait a minute, let me do my scene here! Hold up! Make sure you remember who I was,’” he added. Jackson was nominated just once for an Academy Award in 1995 for Best Supporting Actor for starring alongside Bruce Willis and John Travolta in Pulp Fiction. But he was excited to receive an Honorary Oscar in 2022, telling Vulture the award “didn’t feel honorary”—it just felt like getting an Oscar. “I can possibly name four other instances where I could have won or should have won or should have been nominated, but I’m fine with it. It’s mine. I got it. My name’s on it,” he said. The Unbreakable star has appeared in hundreds of roles, from Quentin Tarantino flicks to Marvel blockbusters and animated films. He went viral for looking stony-faced after he lost the Tony for The Piano Lesson, which he and Denzel Washington brought to the big screen this year.

4
Man Arrested for Threats to Kill Trump at Rally
SPOOKY COINCIDENCE
Leigh Kimmins McManus 

Reporter

Published 11.27.24 9:21AM EST 
Donald Trump is rushed offstage after being shot during a rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Donald Trump is rushed offstage after being shot during a rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Cops in Arizona have arrested a man who made wild Facebook videos in which he said he was going to kill Donald Trump. In a spooky coincidence, as Trump took to an arena in Glendale, Arizona, in August, Manuel Tamayo-Torres recorded his journey to the site with an AR 15-style rifle. Trump spoke about how Thomas Crooks opened fire on him with an AR 15-style rifle during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just a month earlier. “[Y]ou’re gonna die,” Tamayo-Torres allegedly said in a video he posted on Thursday. “[Y]our son’s gonna die. Your whole family is going to die... I’m going to put a hole in your face.” Tamayo-Torres issued an array of bizarre and unfounded claims about Trump, including that the 78-year-old kidnapped and sex-trafficked his children, according to the charging documents. He was charged with one count of making threats against a president or president’s successor.

Read it at ABC

5
Displaced Lebanese Return to Their Homes Amid Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire
FRAGILE TRUCE
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.27.24 10:14AM EST 
Published 11.27.24 10:13AM EST 
A damaged site in Beirut's southern suburbs, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect.
People carry Hezbollah flags at a damaged site in Beirut's southern suburbs, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect November 27, 2024. Thaier Al-Sudani/REUTERS

In the hours after the Israeli government and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire agreement—brokered by the United States and France—displaced people are returning to their homes in Southern Lebanon. As the BBC reports, however, many of those homes have been destroyed or substantially damaged in 14 months of conflict: Days before reaching the agreement, for example, Israel bombed a densely populated, residential part of Beirut, killing at least 20 people, injuring 66 more, and demolishing an apartment block in the process. Strikes on both sides continued up until the ceasefire went into effect. Despite Israel’s warning that it is too soon for residents to return, Al Jazeera reports that “tens of thousands” of people streamed back into the country on Wednesday, with the agreement only a few hours old. Under the terms of the ceasefire, both sides will withdraw weapons and troops from the area around their shared border over 60 days. The U.S. and France will monitor progress. President Joe Biden said the governments intend the truce to be “permanent cessation of hostilities.”

Read it at BBC

6
California Man Missing for 25 Years Found After Family Sees Photo in Paper
REUNITED
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.26.24 8:56PM EST 
Published 11.26.24 6:14PM EST 
USA Today
USA Today Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

A man who had been missing since 1999 has been found after his sister recognized him in a news article seeking the public’s help identifying him. The USA Today article published May 9 said the nonverbal man was a patient a Los Angeles County hospital. On Friday, the man’s sister called authorities, saying she saw a resemblance. After receiving the call from his sister, police eventually found the man at a different LA-area hospital and fingerprinted him to confirm that he was the one reported missing. Capt. Mike Carney of the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News that the man’s sister “was very appreciative that we took the time just to follow up on it. He added: “She was over the moon and anxious to call other family members to let them know. It’s going to make their Thanksgiving that much better.” The man’s name is being withheld. His disappearance 25 years ago was voluntary, according to the sheriff’s office.

Read it at ABC News

7
Cop Who Fatally Tased 95-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Found Guilty of Manslaughter
EXCESSIVE FORCE
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.27.24 6:59AM EST 
Claire Nowland, 95, died after being tased by a police officer.
Claire Nowland, 95, died after being tased by a police officer. Handout

A police officer who fatally tased a 95-year-old woman suffering from dementia was found guilty of manslaughter in an Australian court, CNN reported. Clare Nowland, a great-grandmother who used a walker, was holding a steak knife but did not pose an “imminent threat” when she was killed at a nursing home in the region of New South Wales, the jury concluded. The staff at Yallambee Lodge had called the police after Nowland refused to return to her room in the middle of the night. She was holding two knives and threw one of them at a caretaker. After police and paramedics arrived, they cornered Nowland in an office, where she sat in her pajamas holding a steak knife. Senior Constable Kristian White asked her repeatedly to put the knife down, but instead she stood up, putting one hand on her walker, while White pulled out his Taser stun gun. After warning her several times she was “gonna get tased,” he finally said, “Nah, bugger it,” and deployed the Taser, causing her to fall and fracture her skull. White told the court he believed a “violent confrontation was imminent,” but the jury agreed with the prosecution that the Taser was an unnecessary use of force against a frail old woman. White, who has been on leave since the incident, will be sentenced at a later date.

Read it at CNN

8
Cops Confirm How Dad Searching for Missing Daughter Died at LAX
HEART-WRENCHING
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 11.26.24 3:33PM EST 
Ryan Kobayashi, Hannah Kobayashi split
KCAL/Facebook

Authorities in Los Angeles confirmed Tuesday that the cause of death for Ryan Kobayashi, the grief-stricken father who flew from Hawaii to search for his missing daughter, was suicide. A medical examiner’s report said he suffered “multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.” Police said previously he was found around 4 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at Los Angeles International Airport. Kobayashi, 58, had been in the city for 13 days in search of his 31-year-old daughter, Hannah, who mysteriously disappeared after missing a layover at LAX earlier this month. Hannah’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon, told the Daily Beast on Monday that Kobayashi had gone as far as searching for his child in the city’s seediest areas, like Skid Row. After many sleepless nights while contending with the agony of the situation, however, Pidgeon told the Beast that Ryan “couldn’t take it” anymore and died of a “broken heart.” Pidgeon was emphatic that Ryan’s death didn’t involve foul play and police have since confirmed that to be true. The LAPD have yet to release a significant update on Hannah’s case, but Pidgeon said detectives told her Monday they believe Hannah is still in LA.

Read it at People

J.Crew Factory Is Offering Up to 70% Off Sitewide for Black Friday
SALE ON SALE
Erica Radol 

Scouted Staff Writer

Published 11.26.24 3:42PM EST 
J.Crew Outlet Black Friday Sale
J.Crew Factory.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Black Friday sales kicked off early this year, folks! As an avid J.Crew fan, I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts up to 40 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted items. Right now, J.Crew Factory is offering 50-70 percent off sitewide (seriously, everything!).

J. Crew Factory Store Black Friday Sale
Shop At J.Crew Outlet

Now’s the time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and office-friendly blazers while they’re half off, or grab a few outwear essentials to round out your cold-weather lineup. The sale also includes tons of denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $20, and even new arrivals like holiday party-ready frocks and giftable cashmere items. And the sale is not just for women; the gents’ and kids’ sections are equally full of additional savings.

9
360-Pound Librarian Sues Employer Over Small Desk ‘Trauma’
CRAMPED: A NOVEL
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.26.24 5:11PM EST 
Published 11.26.24 5:10PM EST 
Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library.
A man sued the library he works at for making him work at a desk he said was too small for a person of his stature. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A 6-foot-2, 360-pound man is suing a New York City library for $4.6 million after he said he was forced to sit at a desk too small for him. William Martin alleged that he suffered emotional distress at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library when he was intentionally assigned the desk and his complaints were ignored in order to show him “who was boss,” according to The Independent. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, Martin said that he “requested a service desk with the appropriate and necessary accommodations, such as sufficient leg room and even countertop” as early as October 2021. However, the higher-ups at the library refused to intervene. After he again raised the complaint in June 2023, Martin said that a supervisor rearranged the July schedule to “dramatically increase” the time he spent at the desk. “Thus, the SNFL apparently retaliated by forcing William to do exactly the one thing he knew detrimental to his health and safety,” according to Martin’s complaint. Martin, who is suing for workplace harassment and discrimination, said that being made to work at the desk had led him to develop anxiety and depression.

Read it at The Independent

10
Trump Offers ‘Millions’ for Young Girl’s Hair in Bizarre Video
COMBOVER NO MORE
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.26.24 2:37PM EST 
Former US President and 2024 Presidential hopeful Donald Trump drives a golf cart during the Official Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 10, 2023. The LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster begins on August 11.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump was caught on camera offering to buy a young girl’s hair in a cringe-worthy encounter at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida. The president-elect was driving his golf cart when he spotted the girl. “Oh I love that hair! I want her hair! Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for it,” he said. Trump then invited her to sit next to him and take a photo. The girl smiled while Trump did his signature thumbs up for the picture. ​​“That’s amazing,” an onlooker said. “You can say you were with the president, and you played golf with him.” As Trump patted the girl goodbye and she hopped off the cart, the same onlooker said, “say, ‘Thank you, Mr. President.’” The same golf course was the site of an attempted assassination on the president-elect in September. Trump is shown surrounded by security in the video.

Read it at ABC News

