Fan Gifts Pink a Huge Wheel of Cheese Onstage at Concert

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Post
Pink can’t seem to catch a break from fans’ puzzling gifts. Days after the pop star was left bewildered when a fan threw a bag of their mother’s ashes on stage in London, another video has emerged from her Summer Carnival tour of a fan handing her a massive wheel of brie cheese. In the middle of performing her song “Fuckin’ Perfect,” Pink leaned down and grabbed the cheesy gift, seeming to mouth “I love you” to a fan in response. She appeared to be a lot less surprised by the truckle. After collecting the ashes last weekend, she paused singing to say, “I don’t know how I feel about this.”