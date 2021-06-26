Fan Holding ‘Go Grandpa!’ Sign Causes Horrific Crash in Tour de France

Read it at Sports Illustrated
A Tour de France fan who was trying to get a cardboard sign on TV caused a horrific pile-up on Saturday. The fan, whose sign read “Go Grandpa-Grandma!” in a mix of Italian and German, was not looking at the oncoming peleton when they stepped out onto the road to hold up their sign. Cyclist Tony Martin crashed into the sign, causing a domino effect with cyclists behind him. Riders had to wait for new bikes, forcing others at the back of the race to wait while the road cleared. Cycling reporter Daniel McMahon said it was “the worst Tour de France crash I’ve ever seen.”