FanDuel Pays AP to Cite Its Sports Odds in Articles
‘CREDIBLE REFERENCE POINT’
FanDuel, a gambling company known for hosting daily fantasy sports, will pay the Associated Press to cite its sports odds in coverage, Variety reports. Sports articles in the AP will now come with a FanDuel widget and include odds put forward by the site. “As sports betting becomes more commonplace, our customers are increasingly asking for this kind of information,” said Barry Bedlan, an AP official. “It makes sense to work with one of the largest, reputable sportsbooks in the United States to provide a consistent, credible reference point for AP and its customers.” It is unclear how much FanDuel has agreed to give the AP, and exactly how long the “multiyear” contract will extend. The agreement is unusual for the AP, which has not publicized similar deals made with outside companies in the past, according to Variety. However, the news organization maintains that it will still have editorial autonomy over its coverage, and adds that the exclusive use of FanDuel data will make its coverage more consistent.