Fangirling Vance Trolled With Kid Rock’s Lyrics About Underage Girls

Vice President JD Vance’s praise for Kid Rock has blown up in his face after the MAGA headliner’s song about loving “underage” girls resurfaced.

The country rock singer was tapped to headline Turning Point USA’s conservative Super Bowl LX halftime show, an event meant to protest the NFL’s official halftime show featuring Trump-bashing Latin star Bad Bunny, on Feb. 8.

And, of course, the president’s right-hand man has been plugging the occasion. “Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCK,” Vance wrote on X, taking special care to give the Republican crooner a shout-out.

Vance plugged a TPUSA event starring Kid Rock. JD Vance/X

Commenters were quick to seize on the post and point out that Kid Rock’s 1997 song ‘Daddy Cool’ includes some disturbing lyrics about underage girls. So, too, was Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar.

Highlighting the incriminating lyrics, he wrote: “This is who the Vice President is promoting. No surprise here, sounds like the kind of guy he’d normally be sucking up to.”

The verse in question goes: “Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage, see, some say that’s statutory (But I say it’s mandatory)."

The X post from Vance was flooded with replies highlighting the song, with some commenters pointing out the unfortunate timing of Kid Rock headlining the MAGA event just after the latest Epstein files dump. As well as revealing the identities and nude images of potential victims, the files have caused a schism in messaging between Vance and President Trump.

On Tuesday, the former gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which he said he’d favor more investigations into certain revelations that came from the latest tranche, made public on Friday. Trump, however, is itching for the public and the media to move on from the saga.

“Now that nothing came out about me, other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people. But I think it’s time now for the country to maybe get onto something else,” he said in the Oval Office not long after the Mail exclusive went live.

In that piece, Vance spoke about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. He said the former British prince should be prepared to testify before Congress about his past dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

Vance and Trump diverged on Epstein messaging earlier this week. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“I saw Keir Starmer said something about this,” Vance said of the U.K. Prime Minister. “I’m certainly open to it,” he added.

“I’ll let them determine whether they should talk to Prince Andrew,” he said of congressional Republicans. “I’d certainly be open to it. But it’s their call, not mine.”

Driving home his position, the vice president said the files released by the Justice Department showed that “there’s a pretty incestuous nature to America’s elites.”