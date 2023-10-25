CHEAT SHEET
Fulton County DA Talked Plea Deals With 6 Trump Co-Defendants: Report
Fulton County prosecutors probing Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state discussed plea deals with six more of his co-defendants, four of whom have already taken such plea deals, CNN reported citing multiple sources. Georgia-based attorney Robert Cheeley turned down a plea agreement that was offered by prosecutors “some time ago,” his lawyer confirmed to CNN. Former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton and Trump campaign aide Mike Roman are among those offered deals, according to CNN. Trump attorney Jenna Ellis on Tuesday became the fourth of Trump’s co-defendants to take a guilty plea, adding to the growing pressure against the former President.