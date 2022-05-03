Georgia DA to Look Into Phony Electoral College Certificates by Trump Backers
UNDER SCRUTINY
A Georgia district attorney probing Donald Trump’s attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election says she is also looking into fake Electoral College certificates submitted by Trump supporters. In comments to CNN late Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the phony certificates are “of interest” in the investigation. “We’re going to look at anything connected with interference with the 2020 election,” she said, noting that the investigation has a “broad scope” and will include “fake electorates.” Federal prosecutors are also looking into the bogus documents, which were sent to the National Archives by Trump backers proclaiming his victory in seven states that he actually lost. The documents, which had no bearing on the outcome of the election, were created in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and New Mexico, according to American Oversight.