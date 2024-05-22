Fani Willis Handily Wins Her Democratic Primary in Georgia

Fani Willis, the embattled Georgia prosecutor handling an election interference case against former President Donald Trump, won her Democratic primary election handily on Tuesday, the Associated Press projects.

The Fulton County District Attorney now heads to November’s general election, where she is set to face off against Republican Courtney Kramer, a former intern in the Trump White House who was involved in the efforts to overturn the state’s results in 2020.

The judge presiding over the case, Scott McAfee, also won his own election Tuesday, according to the AP—his first full term after being appointed last year.

Willis has come under fire in recent months after revelations surfaced that she carried out a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, one of the lead special prosecutors she hired to prosecute Trump’s case.

The Georgia Court of Appeals is currently considering an appeal from Trump and some of his co-defendants to toss Willis from the case due to the appearance of impropriety caused by her relationship with Wade, which has ground the proceedings against the former president to a halt. The appeal likely means that Trump will not face a trial in the case before November’s election—especially given a slew of investigations that Republicans in both the Georgia legislature and U.S. House of Representatives have launched against Willis.

It is unlikely, however, that she loses in November due to her heavily Democratic constituency in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.