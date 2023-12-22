Fani Willis Weighs in on Possible Trump Imprisonment: No ‘Special Break’

Read it at Mediaite
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the prosecutor who charged Donald Trump over his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia, said his status as former president wouldn’t play into her decision when it comes to sentencing recommendations. “I think that everyone in society is the same, and I don’t know why that’s such a difficult concept for people,” Willis told CNN. “You can look at the charges, and based on those charges, we’ll be recommending appropriate sentences. No one gets a special break because of their status.” Trump faces the prospect of life in prison if convicted.