Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade were together when her daughter Kinaya was arrested Aug. 24, new body camera footage obtained by the Daily Mail shows, despite claims from Willis and Wade that they had ended their affair in 2023.

Willis, who is leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his alleged attempts to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” for him during the 2020 election, has been shrouded in scandal after news broke that she had appointed Wade as special prosecutor in the case without disclosing her romantic and financial relationship with him.

Trump has previously accused Willis of “repeated public display of racial animus” toward him, adding that she “deliberately chose to ‘play the race’ card in a calculated effort to bring public condemnation against the accused and deflect public attention away from herself.”

Trump has also called Willis “Phoney Fani” and a “humiliating embarrassment.”

Willis and Wade have both made claims that their relationship came to a close for different reasons.

Wade told Good Morning America that they didn’t “plan to have some relationship in the workplace. You don’t set out to do that. Those things develop organically. They develop over time.”

He added that “the minute we had that sobering moment, we discontinued it.”

Willis, on the other hand, gave testimony to the contrary in February, saying, “Wade is used to women that, as he told me one time, the only thing a woman can do for him is make him a sandwich.” Willis added there was “always... brutal arguments” between them, which ended their relationship.

Six months later, the two were spotted together on the body camera of a Georgia police officer after Willis’ 25-year-old pregnant daughter, Kinaya, was pulled over for driving while using her cellphone, which led to her arrest for driving with a suspended license.

Willis and Wade can be seen approaching the stop while the officer asks “Mom, dad, who is the—” before Willis cuts him off to say “just a friend, thank you.”

The officer then explains to Willis that Kinaya’s license is suspended, which she says is “news to” her. When the officer asked for Willis’ address, Willis replies, “Y’all can have my address, the rest of the world, no... for obvious reasons.”