Fulton County DA Flames Jim Jordan: ‘You Lack a Basic Understanding of the Law’
OUCH
Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney overseeing the sprawling RICO case against Donald Trump, has issued a fiery response to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) critiques of her case. Jordan, in an August 24 letter to Willis, announced a federal investigation into the state charges brought against Trump and his 18 alleged co-conspirators, alleging possible political motivation and highlighting what he called “weighty federal interests.” In a scathing nine-page response Thursday, Willis highlighted numerous jurisdictional issues with Jordan’s argument and accused him of seeking to obstruct the criminal proceedings. “Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice, and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically,” Willis wrote. “As it seems you have a personal interest in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, you should consider directing the USDOJ to investigate the racist threats that have come to my staff and me because of this investigation.”