Fans Pour Cash Into Buffalo Bills Player's Charity After He Collapses

In 2020, as he prepared to enter the NFL, Damar Hamlin launched a charity toy drive to benefit children in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His initial fundraising goal: $2,500. On Monday, after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals—officials quickly administered CPR and rushed him to a local hospital—fans from around the world flooded the fundraiser with cash as a demonstration of their support. By 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time, as Hamlin was reportedly intubated and in critical condition, the GoFundMe had raised over $700,000, with new money streaming in by the second. Many of the donations included messages praying for a speedy recovery.