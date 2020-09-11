Fans Boo Calls for Unity and Social Justice at Chiefs-Texans Game

CHEAT SHEET
    Football fans in Kansas City booed a call for unity and social justice at a Thursday evening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. Following the national anthem, players on the field linked arms, and fans began to jeer. Slogans appeared on the stadium display screen: “We Support Equality, We Must End Racism, We Believe in Justice for All, We Must End Police Brutality, We Choose Unconditional Love, We Believe Black Lives Matter, It Takes All of Us.” Houston Texans players had remained in the locker room for the national anthem. One Chiefs player knelt as the song played. The game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium was played with a maximum of 17,000 fans in the stadium, or 22 percent capacity.

