Fans Boo The Killers, Leave Show After Russian Brought on Stage in Georgia
‘HE’S NOT YOUR BROTHER?’
The Killers have issued an apology after frontman Brandon Flowers was jeered and booed for bringing a Russian fan on stage during a show in Georgia, and encouraging the angry crowd to consider one another “brothers and sisters.” Flowers invited the Russian to play drums with the band near the end of the show in Batumi, Georgia, on Tuesday night. “We don’t know the etiquette of this land but this guy’s a Russian,” Flowers told the audience, prompting a loud chorus of disapproval and prompting some to walk out of the show. “You can’t recognize if someone’s your brother?” Flowers asked in response to the boos. “He’s not your brother?” Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 and it continues to occupy around a fifth of Georgian territory. “Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone!” the band wrote in a statement. It went on to say that the “brothers and sisters” comment “could be misconstrued.” “We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologize,” the statement added.